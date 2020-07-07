PM Modi To Address Global Audience At A 3-Day Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address global audience at India Global Week 2020

India Global Week 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global audience, to focus on India's trade and foreign investments at India Global Week, being pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation. The three-day event will take place from July 9 to 11. The organizers expect over 5,000 people will be at the virtual event.

At the mega event, PM Modi will connect with industry leaders and other eminent citizens from across the world. The Prime Minister is likely to lay out numerous investment opportunities that India has to offer as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the world battles to emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, India with its immense talent pool, its technological prowess, and growing appetite for leadership has a central role to play in global affairs. I am sure the Indian Prime Minister's message to the world will resonate with '#BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World' - the theme of the India Global Week," Manoj Ladwa, Chairman and CEO of the India Inc. Group , a UK-based media house behind the annual event, told news agency PTI.

Senior members of PM Modi's cabinet including External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, are some of the speakers from India.

Prince Charles will be making a special address at the event and the British government is lining up high-profile speakers, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. Diplomat, Gaitri I Kumar, India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, will also participate in the event later during the week.

Besides bilateral ties with the UK, in a post-Brexit world, there are a series of country-specific sessions scheduled to cover India's relationships with countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Around 75 sessions have been scheduled during India Global Week 2020. The sessions will cover geopolitics, business, technology, banking and finance, pharma, defence and security, and arts and culture, the India Inc. Group said.

Indian-origin Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar, Sadhguru of Isha Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and others will also participate in the India Global Week 2020.