India Gives $100 Million To Maldives To Ease Financial Challenges

"India remains reliable and steadfast in extending assistance," Maldives Foreign Ministry tweeted

India on Tuesday handed over USD 100 million as assistance to the Maldives to ease the financial challenges faced by the strategically located archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean.

A ceremony was held in Male at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer were also present.

"Our special partnership, marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests, delivers every single time and particularly in time of need," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who joined the ceremony via a video link.

"The Government of India handed over financial assistance of USD 100 million to the Government of Maldives to ease the financial challenges. India remains reliable and steadfast in extending assistance to the Maldives," the Foreign Ministry of the Maldives said in a tweet.

Foreign Minister Shahid thanked India for the timely and generous financial assistance of USD 100 million. "It is truly the strength of our ties that enable mutual growth and cooperation reaffirming #MaldivesIndiaPartnership," he tweeted.

"Our friendship is strong - that is why it has borne fruit. Our friendship is deep - that is why it is appreciated by everyone. Friendship goes on like time, and if friendship is like us then it makes history!" he added.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Male where he met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi and discussed ways to further boost defence cooperation between the two countries.

He had also handed over 24 utility vehicles of a diverse range acquired under India's grant aid to the Maldives National Defence Force.

Kwatra also called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held substantive discussions on bilateral relations, including on the progress of ongoing development projects in the island nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)