India Gets Vice-Presidency Of Global Anti-Money Laundering Body FATF

India was on Friday accorded the vice presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body that sets standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

India, a member of the influential international body since 2010, is occupying this chair for the first time.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal was appointed as the vice president of the body at the conclusion of the plenary meeting held at its headquarters in Paris, an official statement said.

Aggarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of Madhya Pradesh cadre and has served in the past as the head of the Indian delegation to FATF.

"Members approved the Priorities of the FATF under the incoming UK Presidency, and appointed Mr. Vivek Aggarwal of India as the incoming Vice-President of the FATF (July 2026-June 2027)," the FATF said in a statement.

Delegates from more than 200 jurisdictions and observers gathered in Paris during June 17-19 to discuss threats to global financial integrity and security.

A senior officer told PTI that Aggarwal will succeed UK national Giles Thomson, who has been holding the post since July 1, 2025.

Aggarwal was serving as an additional secretary in the Union Finance Ministry when India's last mutual evaluation report was published in 2024.

In the report, the FATF lauded India saying its assessment of the country's measures to tackle illicit finance concludes that it has implemented an anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework that is achieving good results.

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