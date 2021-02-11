India Gate Turns 100: 10 Facts About Delhi's Iconic Structure

India Gate: The foundation stone of All India War Memorial Arch was laid in 1921

The foundation stone of India Gate or the All India War Memorial Arch in Delhi was laid on February 10 in 1921. According to old records, the foundation stone at India Gate was laid by the Duke of Connaught, a British royal, during his visit to India. Prince Arthur, the Duke of Connaught and Strathearn was an uncle of King George V, the then monarch of the British Empire. He had held a durbar in Delhi in 1911 and announced the shifting of the imperial capital from Calcutta (Kolkata) to Delhi. Later work began on creating a new capital around the Raisina Hill area, the foundation stone of which was laid by King George V on December 15, 1911. Delhi's iconic Connaught Place, was built during the construction of the capital and named after the Duke of Connaught. The capital was officially named "New Delhi" in 1926.

