India Fared Poorly On World Happiness Index, Says Pranab Mukherjee

Addressing an RSS event here, he said happiness is fundamental to the human experience of life.
"While we have done well on our economic growth indicators, we have fared poorly on the World Happiness Index. We rank 133 out of the 156 countries mapped in the World Happiness Report, 2018," he said.
While quoting ancient jurist Kautilya, he said the happiness of the king lies in the happiness of the people, their welfare is his welfare. He shall not consider as good only that which pleases him, but treat as beneficial to him whatever causes happiness to all people.
He said the objective of public policy should be to spread peace, harmony and happiness.
"This and only this will be able to create a happy nation, where nationalism flows automatically," he said speaking on 'nation, nationalism and patriotism' in Indian context.