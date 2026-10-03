India Faces Sharp Rise In Power Shortage As September Demand Spikes

India's power shortage rose sharply in September, highlighting growing pressure on the country's electricity system. Data from Grid-India show the country's energy shortfall jumped from 98 million units (MU) in August to 544 MU in September, the highest monthly deficit recorded so far this year.

The sharp rise comes after months of electricity demand running higher than official estimates. According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), actual power demand during April-August FY27 was 3.3 per cent higher than projected, suggesting that the country's electricity needs have been growing faster than expected.

Demand Running Ahead Of Estimates

Government projections are used to plan power generation, transmission needs, fuel supply and coal stocking. However, actual electricity requirement during the first five months of FY27 reached 8.19 lakh MU, compared with a projected requirement of 7.93 lakh MU.

This is not the first time demand has exceeded projections. Data show actual electricity consumption also surpassed estimates in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The latest deviation, however, comes at a time when India is seeing rising cooling needs, increasing urban consumption and expanding economic activity.

Higher-than-expected demand means power generators and grid operators have to arrange additional supply at short notice, putting pressure on the system.

September Sees Sharp Spike

While monthly shortages remained relatively low between May and August, September saw a sudden jump. Energy shortage stood at 270 MU in April, dropped to 120 MU in May, and remained below 200 MU through August before surging to 544 MU in September.

The increase coincided with high electricity demand and tighter supply conditions. According to the Grid Controller of India, peak power demand touched 248 GW during September, reflecting continued pressure on the grid even after the monsoon season.

Power Planning Under Pressure

September's fivefold rise in power shortages serves as a reminder that India's electricity demand is growing rapidly and may be outpacing planning assumptions. The combination of higher-than-expected demand, weaker output and pressure on conventional power sources has exposed vulnerabilities in the system.

If electricity consumption continues to exceed forecasts in the coming months, planners may need to reassess demand projections and strengthen supply preparedness to avoid future shortages.