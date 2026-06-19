As India Plans Nuclear Scale-Up, Watchdog Confirms Zero Accident Record

As India prepares to scale up its installed nuclear power capacity from 8 gigawatts to 100 gigawatts over the next 21 years, reassurance comes from a quiet control room in Vienna where a small but highly coordinated team keeps a constant global watch on nuclear safety. India has a great track record of nuclear safety in its nearly two dozen atomic reactors.

Amgad Shokr, Director, Incident and Emergency Center, International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna, Austria confirms India has not had any nuclear accident till date.

At the Incident and Emergency Centre of the International Atomic Energy Agency, around 35 staff members supported by more than 170 specialists and a global network of experts maintain a continuous eye on radiation levels and nuclear events across the world. The centre operates without fanfare but with precision, acting as the global focal point for nuclear emergency preparedness, communication and response.

Director Amgad Shokr describes the role clearly. "Actually, we are doing much more than monitoring emergencies. The center is the global focal point for international coordination, cooperation and coordination of emergency preparedness, communication and response."

Photo Credit: Pallava Bagla

This small but energetic room functions as the nerve centre of a worldwide safety system. It is connected to more than 130 officially designated contact points in member states, including India, which operate round the clock and feed real time information into the system.

Shokr explains that their work begins well before any accident occurs. "We support member states to prepare for emergency preparedness and response. We help them to develop their capabilities so that in case of an emergency or accident, they know how they can respond with the objective to protect the people and environment from radiation hazards."

While the ultimate responsibility for nuclear safety lies with national governments, the IAEA plays a crucial role in building frameworks and readiness. "The responsibility on safety and security is on the nation states," Shokr says, "but we help member states to establish regulatory framework and the capacities to respond to radiological emergencies so they can mitigate the consequences and protect the public."

When an incident occurs anywhere in the world, the centre springs into action with a structured system. "We collect the information from designated national contact points that are also working 24 hours. We validate the information. We do technical assessment to see what could be the progress of the event and whether it will lead to radiological consequences," he explained to NDTV.

The centre then evaluates protective measures and, if required, deploys international assistance. "If a country requests assistance, we deploy international support to help in radiation protection and assessment."

Despite its modest size, the centre's reach is global. It monitors nuclear installations across continents, including major developments such as the attacks on the Barakah nuclear power plant and the situation around Zaporizhzhia. In these cases, national authorities notify the IAEA immediately and a process of verification and assessment begins.

Referring to UAE's Barakah, Shokr notes, "We had been notified immediately by the authorities on the attack. We exchange information on the status and we continue to work with them."

The centre was also heavily engaged during the Fukushima disaster. "The center was activated for more than 54 days continuously and then six months in a basic mode after that," he recalls. Teams were not only coordinating data but also deployed on the ground for radiation monitoring and decontamination efforts.

The IAEA system is designed to track transnational implications of nuclear accidents, a critical need highlighted by previous crises such as Chernobyl and Fukushima where radiation spread across borders. Shokr underscores this global responsibility. "One of our functions here is to monitor radiation levels worldwide. Once we are aware, we verify the information and make it publicly available."

The centre draws on multiple sources including member states, neighbouring countries and other international organizations. It also maintains direct radiation monitoring systems in different regions, including sensitive zones such as the Middle East. "We are in constant contact with all countries in the region. We receive information and our monitoring system is connected directly to our center so that we know the radiation level," he says.

At its core, the system is about coordination and transparency. Information flows into the centre, is verified and then disseminated globally through official statements, ensuring that governments and the public are informed of any emerging risks.

For India, which is expanding its nuclear ambitions, the message from Vienna is reassuring. Shokr points out that India has a strong foundation in nuclear operations. "India has a long history in operating nuclear installations. They have a legal framework, competent regulators and operators, and cooperation with the agency," he says.

Importantly, he confirms that India's safety record remains intact. Asked directly about past incidents, his response is clear. There has been no nuclear or radiation related accident reported from India to the IAEA.

Even as India scales up capacity, the global watchdog remains vigilant. "Yes, the answer is yes," Shokr says when asked if the international system will continue to keep a constant watch. Indian authorities are integrated into the emergency preparedness framework and remain in active coordination with the agency.

The Incident and Emergency Centre thus represents a unique blend of expertise, coordination and quiet vigilance. With a relatively small team backed by a worldwide network of specialists, it maintains a hawk's eye view over nuclear safety without drawing attention to itself.

In an increasingly complex world where nuclear energy is expanding, this silent watchtower in Vienna continues to ensure that any risk is detected, assessed and communicated without delay. For India and the rest of the world, that constant vigilance is a critical layer of assurance that safety remains paramount.