India Faces Conventional, Non-Conventional Threats: S Jaishankar

Indian society is extremely sensitive to challenges of security, perhaps more than many of its contemporaries and it faces conventional and non-conventional threats of a broad range, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Delivering the 34th Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Lecture at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, he said externally, the task of securing unsettled boundaries is always an exacting one and that the current generations have direct memories of multiple conflicts also shaping their perception. Each of these aspects understandably requires an upgraded response.

"Indian society is extremely sensitive to challenges of security, perhaps more than many of its contemporaries. Like the rest of the world, it faces conventional and non-conventional threats of a broad range," he said in a series of tweets comprising excerpts of his speech.

Law and order issues and even internal security are obviously more complex in a large, pluralistic and diverse polity and the concerns about terrorism are particularly sharp since India has experienced unrelenting violence sponsored from across its borders, he further said.

