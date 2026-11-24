The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is likely to be signed in December and could take effect by mid-2027, European Union (EU) Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet said in a detailed video message giving a timeline of the entire process. He said the negotiation between the two sides concluded successfully in January this year and the teams are now working on technical refining.

"An agreement that will make a difference for growth and jobs on both sides." - @EUAmbIndia explains the timeline and the road ahead. Where does the FTA stand, and what comes next? This is the first in our series on what the FTA will deliver. Stay tuned for more updates," the X post with the video message read.

"The wide expectation is that we will have agreement to sign in December. And this is where we also hope to have a high-level visit coming to Europe for that signature," Paquet said.

The India-EU bilateral trade in goods stood at EUR 118 billion in 2025, according to the European Commission and this trade relation is expected to take a boost after the agreement comes into force.

Ambassador Paquet said the European Commission sent a proposal to the Council in September for signing of the agreement and European ministers would give the final go-ahead for its signing.

The EU Ambassador to India gave an idea of the next steps following the signing of the deal. He said the agreement, once signed, will be reviewed thoroughly by the European Parliament, which will have final say before the FTA can enter into force.

Noting that European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee had recently visited Delhi, Paquet said the chair of the Committee is expecting the Parliament to form its decision in coming months, expressing optimism about a positive outcome.

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"Once the free trade agreement is signed, on the European side, we then move to the scrutiny of the European Parliament, which needs to give its assent. We just had the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament in Delhi, and they explained how this works. There will be substantial scrutiny of the document, but then the European Parliament can only say whether it agrees with the agreement or not, so it doesn't open a new negotiation," he said.

"The chair of the committee said that he expects the Parliament to form a view in spring, and he was very, very optimistic that it would be a positive view. So, I'm not saying it on behalf of the European Parliament; I'm quoting the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament. With that, the free trade agreement can then enter into force, let's say by the middle of 2027. And this means that at entry into force, the benefits occur," he added.

India-EU FTA: What All It Covers

The much-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement is aimed at benefiting labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods and automobiles. Once enforced, it will reduce the tariffs on nearly USD 33 billion worth of Indian exports in labour-intensive sectors to zero.

It is expected to create opportunities for MSMEs, women, artisans, youth and professionals, according to the Commerce Ministry. For India, officials have managed to get favourable market access for agricultural and processed food products,

However, India has taken steps to safeguard sensitive sectors, including dairy, cereals, poultry and certain other agricultural products. The pact also covers services, digital trade, customs and trade facilitation, intellectual property rights and mobility of professionals.

The deal goes beyond products and services, bringing a way and method for skilled Indian professionals to go to European countries. This covers intra-corporate transferees, contractual service suppliers and independent professionals across several sectors.