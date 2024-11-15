India Emerges As Top Country Of Origin For Migration To Weathy OECD Nations

A significant portion of Indian students chose OECD nations for higher education (Representational)

India is the top country of origin for international migration to OECD -- Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development -- countries, according to a report. Over 5.6 lakh Indians migrated to developing countries for employment, education, and family reunification in 2022, the 2024 International Migration Outlook revealed.

In 2023, India continued to be the leading source of international students moving to the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, accounting for 40 per cent of Canada's student inflows and more than 25 per cent for the UK and US. A significant portion of Indian students chose OECD nations for higher education.

India also saw a significant rise in its migrant workforce in OECD countries, particularly in healthcare. The number of Indian nationals applying for Health and Care visas surged by 75 per cent from 2022, with 58,000 Indians receiving them, making India the top nationality for healthcare migration.

Migration patterns have also evolved in terms of work permits. In 2023, India, Nepal, and the Philippines were the top three countries from where temporary workers moved to Poland, a country that experienced a dramatic shift in its labour force composition. While migration from India to countries like the UK and the US continues to grow, the rise of other nations such as Nigeria and Zimbabwe in sectors like healthcare and education indicates a change in global migration flows.

The report also highlighted the increasing acquisition of citizenship by Indians in OECD countries. In 2022, close to 2 lakh Indian nationals acquired new citizenship, the highest for any country. Canada saw the most significant increase, granting 60,000 new citizenships to Indians, a trend likely to continue.

As for migration trends to specific regions, Indian migration to Australia, New Zealand, and various European nations, including the United Kingdom, and the United States continues to rise. India registered a 10,000 increase in migration flows to New Zealand, making it the third-largest nationality of newcomers.