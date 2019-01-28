India Emerged As Educational Hub For World: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj said India has best of the institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and universities.

India has emerged as educational hub with institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and universities attracting students from all over the world, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony to present the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Distinguished Alumni Award 2018 award, Sushma Swaraj said that India had a well developed formal system of education from as early as 5th century BC with institutions like Nalanda, Takshshila and Vikramshila.

"India today has emerged as an educational hub for students from all over the world," she said.

"India has best of the institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and universities offering niche courses in space and biotechnology, agriculture science, solar energy management, applied courses as hospitality management, film and textile technologies."

Stating that learning is not a unilateral process, Sushma Swaraj said that it is a process of mutual exchange of ideas.

"When we get students from foreign countries, they bring with them the rich culture and history of their country, and this gives an opportunity to students from India to learn from them," she stated.

"This rich cultural exchange and cross-fertilisation of ideas at the crucial years of education builds the foundation for global citizens and future leaders."

The External Affairs Minister also stressed on the importance of education in facing some of the matters of concern that all countries in the world share today.

"Matters related to climate change and environment protection for future generations; matters related to world peace; matters related to energy security and food security; and matters related to equality, among others," she said.

"When students from world over, study together and share the solutions found in their mutual experiences, together they contribute towards shared growth and development."

Stating that unequal growth and threat to peace are some of the core factors concerning the world over, Sushma Swaraj said, "Education holds the key to address these matters together.