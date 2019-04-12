India Embassy Issues Advisory For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Nepal

In case of any emergency yatris are advised to contact contact Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has asked Indian citizens planning to travel for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Himalayan kingdom to get appropriate Chinese visa and travel permit for Tibet before commencing the journey.

In an advisory, the Embassy also advised the pilgrims to ensure that they have adequate insurance coverage to meet all exigencies, including high altitude sickness, emergency medical relief, evacuation and extended stay.

"The Chinese visa is to be obtained from the Embassy of China in New Delhi and not from Embassy of China in Kathmandu," the advisory said.

"They (the pilgrims) should ensure that travel agent has obtained Restricted Area Permit for Simikot/Hilsa or Rasuwagidhi in Nepal as per their itinerary/route," it added.

As there are minimal or no medical facilities in Simikot and Hilsa, the pilgrims are advised to carry adequate medicines for duration of the tour and reserve supply for at least another 10 days.

"Simikot and Hilsa do not have ATM facilities, so yatris should carry adequate cash to meet any emergency. Pilgrims should carry SIM Card with international roaming facility," the advisory said and asked the pilgrims to install messenger applications like Whatsapp, Viber and WeChat to remain in constant communication even from places with poor or no mobile connectivity but having Wi-Fi.

"Pilgrims are advised to halt at all designated acclimatisation points along the journey to reduce health risks arising from change in altitude or oxygen levels. All pilgrims should conduct a thorough medical examination before embarking on the yatra," it said.

