Travelling To Thailand, Cambodia Amid Clashes? Avoid These Areas

As tensions grow along the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict, India has issued travel advisories on Saturday, urging its nationals to avoid areas near the border due to security concerns.

The Embassy of India in Cambodia, based in Phnom Penh, cautioned its citizens against travelling to the border areas and also included the emergency contact details in view of the ongoing clashes.

On Friday, the Indian Embassy in Thailand issued a similar alert and urged Indian travellers to avoid areas near the conflict zone. "In view of the situation near Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom," it read.

As per Tourism Authority of Thailand places mentioned in the following link are not recommended for… https://t.co/ToeHLSQUYi — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) July 25, 2025

Places to avoid in Thailand

Ubon Ratchathani: Phu Chong-Na Yoi National Park (Na Chaluai), Kaeng Lamduan (Nam Yuen), Chong An Ma Checkpoint (Nam Yuen)

Surin: Prasat Ta Muen Thom/Tod, Prasat Ta Kwai, Prasat Ban Pluang, Prasat Phum Pon, Chong Chom, Phanom Swai Forest Park, Phanom Dong Rak border zones

Sisaket: Khao Phra Wihan NP (Pha Mo I Daeng), Chong Sa-ngam, Border areas near Kantharalak & Phu Sing,

Buriram: Chong Sai Taku, Ta Phraya NP, Border zones near Ban Kruat & Lahan Sai

Sa Kaeo: Ban Khlong Luek Checkpoint & Rong Kluea Market, Prasat Sdok Kok Thom, Border zones near Aranyaprathet & Khlong Hat

Chanthaburi: Ban Laem & Ban Phat Kad checkpoints, Border zones near Pong Nam Ron & Soi Dao

Trat: Ban Hat Lek, Ban Muen Dan & Ban Ma Muang checkpoints

How many Indians travel to Thailand and Cambodia

Both Thailand and Cambodia are popular among Indian tourists, primarily for their geographical proximity and climate. Besides, the two nations are also economic getaways for Indians looking for quick honeymoons or even trips with their friends and family.

In 2024, Indians emerged as the third largest group to travel to Thailand. About 2.12 million Indian tourists visited Thailand last year, according to data shared by the Embassy of India in Bangkok. Only more Chinese and Malaysian nationals travelled to Thailand, the data showed.

With just around 0.13 million Thai tourists travelling to India, the number was abysmally low in comparison.

As far as Cambodia is concerned, 77,632 Indians travelled to the country in 2024, an increase of 12.8% over 2023, according to a report in The Phnom Penh Post. Of these, 58,743 were tourists, while the remainder were business travellers, it added.

The two countries are also connected by direct flights between Phnom Penh and New Delhi and Kolkata and Siem Reap.

Thailand-Cambodia Border-dispute

A long-standing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia escalated on Thursday, following years of tensions over contested territory. The situation turned violent after Thailand claimed that Cambodia fired long-range rockets at civilian places, including a petrol pump, killing at least six people.

In retaliation, Thailand sent an F-16 fighter jet to target a Buddhist Pagoda, killing one civilian, according to Al Jazeera. Thailand's health ministry has reported 15 deaths, including 14 civilians and 1 soldier, while Cambodia has reported 32 fatalities so far.

The UN court settled the issue in 2013, but after a Cambodian soldier was murdered in a fresh conflict in May, the matter escalated again. Thailand also expelled Cambodia's ambassador and recalled its envoy.