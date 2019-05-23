India Election Results Till 10 AM: All Leads In. BJP Crosses 320, Congress At 111

Final election results are expected by evening. Counting of votes is underway.

As the counting of votes for general elections is underway, the result trends are coming in. The counting began at 8 am today and by 10 am, all the leads were in. According to the leads in the first two hours of counting, BJP crossed the 320 mark on its own and was as 322, while the Opposition Congress was at 111. The non-aligned parties were at 109. The counting is underway and the final results are expected by the evening.

