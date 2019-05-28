India Elected To Executive Board Of First UN-Habitat Assembly

The first session of the UN-Habitat Assembly started on May 27 at the headquarters of UN-Habitat in Nairobi and will go on till May 31.

All India | | Updated: May 28, 2019 06:30 IST
The theme for UN-Habitat Assembly is "Innovation for Better Quality of Life in Cities and Communities".


New Delhi: 

India has been elected to the Executive Board of the first UN-Habitat Assembly, announced Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday.

"The nation's global clout continues to grow significantly. In an extremely proud development, India has been elected today to the Executive Board of the first UN-Habitat Assembly at the Plenary Session of the Assembly being held in Nairobi," read a post on the ministry's official Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

