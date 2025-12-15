India Dismisses Trump's Accusation Of 'Dumping' Rice In US

India rejected on Monday US accusations that it is "dumping" rice in the United States, saying its rice exports are primarily premium-grade basmati, which typically commands higher prices than non-basmati varieties.

US President Donald Trump said last week that more tariffs could be imposed on Indian rice, accusing India of "dumping" its shipments into the US market, referring to a practice whereby a product is exported at a price lower than its normal price.

"We don't see a prima facie case of dumping, and as far as we know, the US has not started any anti-dumping investigation either," Indian trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal told a news conference.

In August, Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50 per cent, hitting exports of textiles, chemicals and food items such as shrimp.

India, the world's largest rice exporter, shipped 20.2 million metric tons of rice in the 2024/25 financial year ending in March, including 335,554 tons to the United States, of which 274,213 tons were basmati rice.

A team led by Agrawal met US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer in Delhi last week to discuss bilateral trade, including talks on a proposed trade pact.

