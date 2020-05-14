India Crosses 80,000 COVID-19 Cases, Over 20 Lakh Tests Conducted So Far

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the 80,000 mark, data received from the states showed this evening. Updated figures from 11 states showed that the total across the country was 80,759 -- a jump of 10,000 in roughly two days. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said the doubling time of COVID-19 cases has slowed down to 13.9 days over the last 3 days.

Maharashtra is still the state with the highest number of cases -- 27,524 -- a spike of 1,602 over yesterday's figure. A chunk of them is from Mumbai, where Dharavi --the largest slum in Asia -- is fast becoming a hot spot with more than 1000 cases.

Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with 9,674 cases. The figures from Gujarat, which had 9,267 cases, are yet to arrive.

Earlier today, Delhi crossed the 8,000-mark with 472 new cases --the biggest spike in 24 hours. The overall number in the national capital is now 8,470, of whom 3,045 people have recovered and 115 patients died.

After Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, Delhi has the highest number of coronavirus cases. The rate of doubling is 10 days.