India Crosses 7 Lakh Coronavirus Cases

India has crossed the seven lakh-mark in novel coronavirus cases, with the 3,827 new cases reported on Monday evening taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,01,240.

Of these, over 2.5 lakh are active cases and 19,693 are the number of deaths linked to the infectious virus.

It has taken just four days to record one lakh new COVID-19 cases; the country crossed the six lakh-mark on July 2. On Sunday India also edged past Russia to become the third worst-affected nation.

At this point, only the United States and Brazil have reported more COVID-19 cases than India; the US has nearly 29 lakh cases while Brazil has a little over 16 lakh.