Over 6 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India So Far, 17,834 Deaths: 10 Points

It took India - the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic - 110 days to cross the one lakh-mark in coronavirus cases after Kerala reported the country's first COVID-19 patient in January. Since May 19, when the tally stood at 1,01,139 infections, a huge surge has been recorded in new patients every day.

The country crossed the 2 lakh-mark on June 3; it recorded 3 lakh total cases in the next 10 days. India had logged 4 lakh cases by June 21. On June 27, the tally stood at 5.08 total cases.

In the last 24 hours, five states - Maharashtra (5,537), Tamil Nadu (3,882), Delhi (2,442) , Karnataka (1,272) and Telangana (1,018)- reported the highest number of new coronavirus patients.

Maharashtra (198), Tamil Nadu (63) and Delhi (61) - the worst-affected states in India - also registered the highest number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours followed by Gujarat (21) and Uttar Pradesh (21).

More than 90 lakh samples have been recorded since January when India reported its first coronavirus patient. The country has a population of nearly 130 crores. On Wednesday, around 2.29 lakh samples were tested across the country.

COVAXIN -- the first indigenous vaccine for coronavirus -- has received the Drug Controller General of India's approval for human clinical trials, which will begin this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decided at a meeting that doctors, nurses and frontline workers against coronavirus as well as the vulnerable sections of the population will get first access once a vaccine becomes available.

Worldwide, over 10.5 million infections have been logged so far; around half a million deaths have been recorded.

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, pointing out that June saw more than half of all cases reported since the start of the pandemic. "For the past week, the number of the new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.