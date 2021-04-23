'This Is On You': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Oxygen Crisis, Deaths

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over its management of the Covid situation. (File)

Lack of medical oxygen and ICU beds at hospitals were resulting in the deaths of Covid patients and the government should take responsibility for the same, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today shortly after India reported a daily new high of 2,263 deaths due to the deadly disease.

Mr Gandhi said that while the disease can lead to a dip in oxygen levels of a patient, it was the shortage of oxygen supply and the lack of ICU beds in hospital that were behind the rise in deaths due to the virus.

"Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Over the past few days, several hospitals have flagged a crisis of oxygen supply, beds and medicines amid rising Covid cases.

This morning, Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi said, that 25 "sickest patients" died in the last 24 hours. In an SOS at around 8 am, the hospital also said it had oxygen for only two more hours and that 60 more patients are at risk.

"25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours. Oxygen will last another two hours. Ventilators and BiPAP (ventilators for invasive treatment) not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and Emergency. Major crisis likely. Lives of another 60 sickest patients at risk, need urgent intervention," Ganga Ram's Director, Medical, said in a statement.

Conditions are equally deplorable, if not worse, in other medical facilities of the National Capital Territory and other states.

Amid the spiralling crisis, states have been bickering with the centre or other states over the supply of oxygen, vaccine and medicines.

The Supreme Court has asked to see a "national plan" on oxygen supply, essential drugs and method of vaccination and issued notice to the Centre. "We want to see the national plan on this issue," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

India today logged over 3.32 lakh new Covid cases, once again the highest-ever daily count recorded in the world, and 2,263 deaths since yesterday.

This is the second straight day that the country is reporting over three lakh cases. India is second only to the United States in the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.