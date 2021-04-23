3.32 Lakh Covid Cases, 2,263 Deaths - India Sees New Daily High

This is the second straight day that the country is reporting over three lakh cases. India is second only to the United States in the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cancelled his visit to Bengal today for election campaign, said he will hold high-level meetings today to review the COVID-19 situation in the countries.

Maharashtra - the worst-affected state - on Thursday reported 67,013 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 40.94 lakh.

After Maharashtra, the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the most infections.

Kerala on Thursday reported 26,995 coronavirus cases as it registered its biggest ever single-day spike. While nieghbouring Karnataka reported over 25,000 fresh capital, state capital Bengaluru has over 1.37 lakh active cases.

Delhi recorded its highest ever fatalities over the last 24 hours - 306 Covid patients died and more than 26,000 cases were logged.

In neighbouring Haryana, all shops will remain closed from 6 pm today and non-essential gatherings have been banned.

Concern about the rising cases in India has led some countries to impose travel restrictions on India. While the UAE suspended all flights from India, including transit passengers, Canada will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan from today for 30 days.

Calling the current public health crisis a "national emergency", the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the centre to frame a "national plan" on oxygen supply, essential drugs and method of vaccination.