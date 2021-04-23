Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 13.23 Crores

Covid Cases in India: Over 22 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.23 crore, as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, the union health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 13,23,30,644 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,28,118 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Thursday and over 22 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"These include 92,19,544 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 58,52,071 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,16,32,050 FLWs (1st dose), 59,36,530 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,78,67,118 1st dose beneficiaries and 57,60,331 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,44,28,884 (1st dose) and 16,34,116 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said.

As many as eight states account for 59.25 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

"As on Day-96 of the vaccination drive (April 21, 2021), 22,11,334 vaccine doses were given. 15,01,704 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,499 sessions for 1st dose and 7,09,630 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine," the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates suspended all flights from India, including transit passengers, as coronavirus cases in the country spiked to global records. "The decision to suspend flights came after studying and evaluating the epidemiological situation in the friendly Republic of India," the General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement carried on state news agency WAM.

Apr 23, 2021 06:07 (IST) Norway to send 2,16,000 AstraZeneca doses to Sweden, Iceland



Norway, which has suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine until further notice, will send 216,000 doses to Sweden and Iceland at their request, the Norwegian health ministry said Thursday.

"I'm happy that the vaccines we have in stock can be put to use even if the AstraZeneca vaccine has been paused in Norway," Health Minister Bent Hoie said in a statement.

The 216,000 doses, which are currently stored in Norwegian fridges, have to be used before their expiry dates in June and July.

Sweden will receive 200,000 shots and Iceland 16,000 under the expectation they will return the favour at some point.

