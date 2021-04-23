Covid Patient's Body Allegedly Not Given To Family, Falls Off Ambulance

Coronavirus: The body fell out of the ambulance just as the vehicle left the Vidisha hospital.

Families of people who lost their battle to coronavirus at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh are alleging that bodies of their loved ones are not being handed over to them. A morbid video from a government hospital in Vidisha district, 57 km from state capital Bhopal, describes the horror that grieving families are facing.

In the video, an ambulance, which has the body of a Covid victim, is seen leaving the hospital. Just as it leaves the gates and takes a turn, the body is flung out of the bus and it falls on the road. A couple of men are seen rushing towards the covered body. A person in a PPE suit can be seen standing and looking out from inside the ambulance whose glasses are broken on the rear end. The driver of the vehicle reportedly panicked and stopped the ambulance.

Allegations have emerged that the hospital authorities took the body away in the ambulance without informing the person's family.

Madhya Pradesh reported 12,384 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's total caseload is now over 4.59 lakh.

Many districts in the state are reportedly facing an acute shortage of oxygen, which is leading to the death of COVID-19 patients. Madhya Pradesh requires 400 metric tonnes of oxygen daily and as per estimates, the active cases are expected go up to one lakh by the end of this month. This would mean that the state will require 500 metric tonnes of oxygen daily.

With the country facing its worst public health crisis due to the worrying surge in coronavirus cases and deaths every day, cremation and burial grounds in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow are swamped.