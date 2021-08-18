Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total 3.22 Crore Covid Cases In India, Active Caseload Lowest Since March

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3,14,48,754 have recovered from the disease. (File)

India saw a single-day rise of 25,166 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the highest since March, according to the latest Health Ministry data on Tuesday. With 88.13 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours, India saw a new single-day vaccination record.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,32,079 with 437 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days. It comprises 1.15 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 22 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 53 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,48,754, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 55.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far with more than 88.13 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the ministry said.

Aug 18, 2021 06:26 (IST) Ahead Of Paralympics, Japan Expands COVID-19 Emergency To Battle Surge

Japan's government on Tuesday expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more regions as it battles a record wave of infections a week before the Paralympic Games. Virus emergency measures that ban restaurants and bars from selling alcohol and require them to close by 8 pm are already in place in Tokyo and five other regions, and had been due to end by August 31. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the measure would be expanded to additional areas, with the restrictions in all parts of the country running until September 12.

Aug 18, 2021 06:00 (IST) Centre Curbs Export Of Covid Rapid Antigen Test Kits Over Third Wave Concerns

The government on Monday imposed restrictions on the export of Covid rapid antigen testing kits amid several experts warning of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits... has been put under the restricted category, with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Exporters have to seek a licence or permission from the DGFT for shipping items under the restricted category. Such restrictions are aimed at increasing the domestic availability of the kits.