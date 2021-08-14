Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai Reports 285 Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Covid-19 Cases in India: India's active caseload currently is 3,85,227

India reported 40,120 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health ministry update on Friday. India's active caseload currently is 3,85,227, which comprise 1.20% of the total cases and is the lowest since March 2020, they said.

Mumbai reported 285 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 7,38,807 and death count to 15,979, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The financial capital of the country witnessed a slight increase in new cases. On Thursday, it had recorded 279 new infections and seven fatalities.

The total recoveries across the country increased to 3,13,02,345 with 42,295 patients recovering during the last 24 hours. As many as 52.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, including 57,31,574 in the last 24 hours.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 14, 2021 06:30 (IST)

Jharkhand reported 32 fresh #COVID19 cases, 19 recoveries and one death on Friday.



Active cases: 223

Total recoveries: 3,42,176

Death Toll: 5,131 - ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021