38,667 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 3.6% Lower Than Yesterday

The daily test positivity rate was at 1.73 per cent, which has been less than 3 per cent for last 19 days.

With 20,452 fresh cases, Kerala leads the states in most number of Covid cases in a single day. The state also reported 114 deaths, the most in any state after Maharashtra.

In new vaccination strategy, the Kerala government plans to inoculate all non-Covid individuals in containment zones. The state will carry out extensive vaccination drives today, tomorrow and day after with focus on containment zones.

Tamil Nadu with 1,933 fresh Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,746), Karnataka (1,669) are other southern states where daily cases are above 1,000. Telangana reported 427 cases.

Five people, including one from Mumbai, have died and as many as 66 people have been found infected with the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far. Some of them are fully vaccinated, the state health department said on Friday.

Rajasthan (with 24 Covid case), Gujarat (23), Madhya Pradesh (9) - three biggest states - reported zero Covid deaths.

No Covid-related deaths were recorded in Delhi for the third straight day today while 50 new infections were detected, official data showed. The positivity rate remained steady at 0.07%. This also marks the ninth time since the second Covid wave that zero fatalities were recorded in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, reported 25 Covid cases. It also reported two deaths.

With 763 Covid cases, Assam leads the northeastern cases in most number of cases in a day. It also reported 20 deaths. Mizoram with 524 cases, Manipur with 522 and Meghalaya with 384 are the other northeastern sates with most cases.