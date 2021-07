The country also reported 416 deaths over a 24-hour period Monday (File)

India Monday added 39,361 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, which is marginally lower than Sunday's count. The country also reported 416 deaths over a 24-hour period Monday; it had reported 535 deaths a day ago.

The test positivity rate - the number of positive cases identified per hundred - stood at 3.41% Monday, above 3% after 34 days.

The Centre has provided over 45.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories till Monday, said the Union Health Ministry.

