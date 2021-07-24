Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logged 35,342 Cases In 24 Hours Friday

So far, 4.19 lakh people have died of Covid in the country (File)

India reached a new milestone Friday with over 42 crore people being vaccinated against coronavirus. The country registered 35,342 fresh cases and 483 deaths in 24 hours Friday. So far, 4.19 lakh people have died of Covid in the country.

India's death count from Covid could range from 1.3 million to a staggering five million, Bloomberg reported, citing numbers from research models and local authority data. The government has refuted the claims.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) is on the decline. For 32 straight days Friday, it remained below the five per cent-mark at 2.14%.

