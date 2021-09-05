Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 42,618 Cases In India In 24 Hours Saturday, 6% Lower Than Friday

India's Covid chart showed improvement Saturday as the country recorded 42,618 cases, a 6% drop from Friday. 330 deaths were reported during the period, according to the Health Ministry. Active cases constituted 1.23% of the total cases.
Kerala continued to register a record number of infections - 29,322 new cases and 131 related deaths in 24 hours ending Saturday. The state reported a test positivity rate of 17.91%.
Coronavirus has killed at least 4,529,715 people globally since the outbreak first emerged in China in December 2019, according to news agency AFP. The US is the worst-affected country with 642,081 deaths, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, and Peru.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
"Be the Warrior" campaign, part of the health department's COVID-19 mitigation programme to fight the expected third wave of the pandemic, was launched on Saturday by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan."
Free COVID vaccination camp has been organized at a gurudwara in Siliguri. "We are trying to help people with this free vaccination camp, particularly those taking second Covishield jab. Thankful to Govt of West Bengal for providing us with the vaccines," GS Hora, founder (4.09) pic.twitter.com/7is1AYHbNm- ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021