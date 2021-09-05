India's August Vaccination Tally Higher Than G7 Nations Combined: Centre

India administered over 180 million Covid vaccine doses in August

India has administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses in August than all the G7 nations combined, the government said today.

In a tweet, the centre's official handle MyGovIndia, said the country administered over 180 million vaccine doses in August - more than all the Group of 7 nations combined that includes Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, Germany, France and Japan.

Canada administered three million doses and Japan 40 million doses in the two lowest and highest range, respectively, among G7 nations, according to data tweeted by MyGovIndia.

"Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority," the government tweeted.

The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 68.46 crore.

The country today reported 42,766 new cases of COVID-19.

There are concerns over the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus. In June, the government first warned against the Delta Plus variant, a new mutant version of the Delta strain of Covid first detected in India, and had called it a "variant of concern".