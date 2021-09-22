Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3.09 Lakh Active Cases Tuesday, Lowest In 184 Days

India will resume the export and donations of excess vaccines next month (File)

India recorded 26,115 fresh Covid cases Tuesday, 13.6% lower than Monday. The new infections took the country's total caseload to over 22.9 crores. 252 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death count to 4,45,385. The country's active cases stand at 3,09,575, the lowest in 184 days. The daily positivity rate is at 1.85% and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.08%.

The government on Monday said India will resume the export and donations of excess vaccines next month. India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines overall, had stopped vaccine exports in April to focus on inoculating its own population.

Sep 22, 2021 07:39 (IST) Vaccination In India: How India Flipped Its Vaccine Fortunes

Vaccination in India: Government officials say they are confident of fully immunizing nearly all adults by December.

Sep 22, 2021 07:12 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka Reports 818 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths

A total of 818 new cases of COVID-19 cases, 1,414 recoveries and 21 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday. As per the state health department's media bulletin, the total caseload mounted to 29,69,361 out of which 13,741 are active cases. The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 0.80 per cent. The death count in the state is 37,648. With new recoveries, the cumulative recoveries also touched 29,17,944.

Sep 22, 2021 06:53 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam Logs 441 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Fatalities

Assam on Tuesday recorded 441 new cases of COVID-19, 338 recoveries and six deaths over a span of 24 hours, as per the state's health department. The total caseload climbed to 5,98,864, out of which 3,734 are active cases.





Sep 22, 2021 06:29 (IST) US To Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban For Fully Vaccinated Passengers From November

The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all air passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.