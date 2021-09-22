26,964 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 3.2% Higher Than Yesterday

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.69 per cent. The recovery rate stands at 97.77 per cent, which is highest since March last year.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, recorded 3,131 new infections. It also reported 70 Covid deaths.

Kerala, the state with most number of daily cases, reported 15,768 new cases and 214 Covid deaths.

Tamil Nadu with 1,647 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,179) and Karnataka (818) were other southern states with most cases in a day. Telangana reported 244 cases in a day.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar - the four big states - reported zero Covid deaths. Chhattisgarh and neighbouring Jharkhand also reported zero Covid deaths.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, reported 13 fresh cases, while its neighbour and the national capital Delhi reported 39 new Covid cases. Both reported zero Covid deaths.

The coastal state of Goa, and a big draw among tourists, reported 107 fresh cases and two Covid deaths.

Mizoram with 1,355 Covid cases leads the northeastern states in most number of new cases in a day. The state also reported five Covid deaths. Assam reported 441 cases and six Covid deaths.

The R-value, or reproductive number, for COVID-19 in India dropped from 1.17 in August-end to 0.92 in mid-September, indicating that the spread of the infection across the country has slowed down, according to researchers. However, the R-values of some major cities, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, are over 1. The R-value of Delhi and Pune are below 1.