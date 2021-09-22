Problem Isn't Covishield But India's Vaccine Certificate, Says UK

Indians vaccinated with two doses of Covishield will still need to quarantine.

The UK has revised its travel policy to include Covishield as an approved vaccine after India raised strong objections and warned of tit-for-tat measures, but Indians double-vaccinated with the shot still have to quarantine.

Updated UK guidelines say, "Formulations of the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Modern Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines."

However, according to a UK High Commission statement yesterday, its government is "working with India to expand recognition of vaccine certification."

This suggests that Indians vaccinated with two doses of Covishield will still need to quarantine even though India is now on the Amber list. The implication is that the problem is not Covishield but doubts over vaccination certification in India.

This could raise fresh trouble after India warned of "reciprocal measures" if Covishield, the Indian version of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, was not recognised.

"The non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminatory policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The External Affairs Minister has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had told reporters yesterday.