Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally At 1.83 Crore, Over 2.04 Lakh Deaths

India Coronavirus LIVE Updates:

India's daily Covid figures hit a new high today with 3,79,257 fresh infections and 3,645 deaths reported in 24 hours. The caseload surged to 1.83 crore; over 2.04 lakh people have died so far. The spike has overwhelmed hospitals.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now. More than 2 lakh cases a day are being recorded since April 15. The shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and crucial anti-viral drugs has added to crisis.

All adults can get Covid shots from Saturday as the government widens the vaccine drive to fight the virus. On Wednesday, over 1.3 crore people applied for vaccination on CoWIN, the government's registration website; a few glitches were reported initially.

Meanwhile, the US, UK, Russia and China are sending help to India amid the crisis. In a tweet, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III, said, "We're committed to use every resource at our disposal, within our authority, to support India's frontline healthcare workers."

Apr 30, 2021 05:53 (IST) Brazil's Covid Death Count Surpasses 4,00,000

Brazil's death count in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 400,000 Thursday, as the country struggled to secure enough vaccines and the Senate investigated whether President Jair Bolsonaro's government has exacerbated the crisis.

The health ministry reported 3,001 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Brazil's overall count to 401,186 -- second only to the United States.

With 212 million people, the South American giant also has one of the highest mortality rates in the pandemic, at 189 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants -- the worst in the Americas and 14th worldwide.

Brazil has been devastated by a surge in cases since the start of the year that pushed hospitals to the brink of collapse in many areas.

Although it appears to have passed the peak of the new wave, the number of daily deaths remains staggeringly high, at an average of 2,526 over the past week, behind only India.