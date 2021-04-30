'No Political Bickering', Cooperate With Centre: Supreme Court To Delhi

The Supreme Court today told the Delhi government that there must not be any politics on the matter of the COVID-19 pandemic which has put citizens' lives at stake. It also appreciated the work done by government officials to mitigate the effects of the unfolding crisis.

"We want to send a message to the Delhi government that it must take the approach of cooperation. Please send message to the highest level that at extreme times, there should not be any political bickering. Politics is for the time of elections. Now the citizens' lives are at stake. We want cooperation," a Supreme Court Bench said today.

It also told the Central government that it has a "special responsibility towards Delhi" since the national capital "represents micro problems of the country".

"As a national authority towards the capital, this is the commitment you owe to citizens in Delhi," said the bench hearing matters related to COVID-19.