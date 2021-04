Arvind Kejriwal said people can come for shots once vaccines stocks are available (File)

A day before vaccinations open to all above 18, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens not to queue up for Covid shots as the city has not received vaccine supplies yet.

"Don't queue up for vaccines tomorrow. As soon as vaccines arrive we will let you know, then you can come for shots," Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Tomorrow, vaccinations are to be widened to those between 18 and 44, but several states have said they cannot start the drive as they have no vaccine stocks.