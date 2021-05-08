India Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: In Biggest Daily Surge, India Adds Over 4.14 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164. (FILE)

With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,76,12,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the Live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

May 08, 2021 06:17 (IST) Covid Not Just Lung Disease, Can Also Cause Lethal Blood Clots: Experts

There is increasing evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is not just a disease of the lungs as initially thought but can also cause dangerous blood clots which need to be immediately removed to save limbs in some cases, say experts.

Global studies have shown that the prevalence of blood clot formation known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 14-28 per cent and is a lower 2-5 per cent for arterial thrombosis.

The India experience is similar, said experts, stressing that the infection is about the blood vessels as much as about the lungs. The India experience is similar, said experts, stressing that the infection is about the blood vessels as much as about the lungs.