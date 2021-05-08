Total Lockdown In Tamil Nadu For 2 Weeks From Monday Amid Covid Crisis

The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May10 to 4 am on May 24. (File photo)

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a two week "total lockdown" from May 10 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The order was issued a day after the state recorded its biggest day spike of over 26,000 new Covid infections.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement, said that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons". The decision, Mr Stalin added, was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

The lockdown announcement is the first major decision taken by Mr Stalin, who took oath yesterday.

The 26,465 new cases on Friday has pushed the caseload in the southern state to 13,23,965. Up to 197 virus-related deaths were also witnessed in the state during the period, taking the total number of fatalities to 15,171.

Chennai accounted for 6,738 new infections, totalling 3,77,042 till date. It also leads in the total number of fatalities at 5,081.

Cases in Tamil Nadu spiked during campaigning, as all major parties held rallies at which social distancing was absent, leading to sharp rebukes from the Madras High Court.

Tamil Nadu is among the 12 states that have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, according to the central government.

Most states have taken to partial lockdowns or containment measures to fight the deadly sweep of the second wave of infections.