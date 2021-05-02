India's Covid Cases Hit New Global Record: Live Updates

India is witnessing a frightening surge in dalily Covid cases with a large parts of the country getting affected by a devastating second Covid wave.
With 4.01 lakh cases recorded on Saturday, India's caseload surged to 1.91 crore cases; 2,11,853 people have died so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state followed by Kerala, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
Today, votes are being counted in five states - Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and Puducherry, a union territory.
The state elections and huge poll rallies have been linked to the Covid surge in the country by many critics.
On Sunday, the country launched the third phase of the world's biggest vaccination drive, extending the coverage to those in the age group of 18-44. Even as nearly 20 states said they have run of vaccine stocks, the Health Ministry said over 84.5 thousand people were vaccinated in the age group.
"The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from today (1st May 2021). Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April. 84,599 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today," a government statement last evening read.
"The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.66 Cr mark. The country has administered more than 16 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today," it said.
Here are the Live Updates coronavirus cases in India:
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of world's biggest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, tweeted last night about the "excellent meeting" with "our partners in the UK" as he faces a huge challenge to meet India's vaccine demands.
Bengal on Saturday announced more restrictions a day after announcing partial shutdown. The state has seen a record surge in Covid cases as it voted in a record eight-phased election last month. Read here.
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday spoke out about the pressures he was under over the production of COVID-19 vaccines to meet the ever-increasing demand in India."