India's Covid Cases Hit New Global Record: Live Updates

India has recorded over 2.11 lakh Covid-linked deaths so far.

India is witnessing a frightening surge in dalily Covid cases with a large parts of the country getting affected by a devastating second Covid wave.

With 4.01 lakh cases recorded on Saturday, India's caseload surged to 1.91 crore cases; 2,11,853 people have died so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state followed by Kerala, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Today, votes are being counted in five states - Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and Puducherry, a union territory.

The state elections and huge poll rallies have been linked to the Covid surge in the country by many critics.

On Sunday, the country launched the third phase of the world's biggest vaccination drive, extending the coverage to those in the age group of 18-44. Even as nearly 20 states said they have run of vaccine stocks, the Health Ministry said over 84.5 thousand people were vaccinated in the age group.

"The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from today (1st May 2021). Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April. 84,599 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today," a government statement last evening read.

"The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.66 Cr mark. The country has administered more than 16 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today," it said.

Here are the Live Updates coronavirus cases in India:

May 02, 2021 09:12 (IST) Adar Poonawalla Meets Partners In UK, Will Return "In A Few Days"

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of world's biggest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, tweeted last night about the "excellent meeting" with "our partners in the UK" as he faces a huge challenge to meet India's vaccine demands. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of world's biggest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, tweeted last night about the "excellent meeting" with "our partners in the UK" as he faces a huge challenge to meet India's vaccine demands.

May 02, 2021 08:25 (IST) Delhi has extended lockdown by another week amid Covid surge, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The city reported 412 deaths on Saturday, the biggest so far.

May 02, 2021 08:20 (IST) India Covid Surge: Candidates Who Died In Bengal Due To Covid

The Congress's Rezaul Haque, Trinamool leaders Kajal Sinha and Abdur Rahman, Revolutionary Socialist Party's Pradip Nandi and independent candidate Samir Ghosh died of Covid in Bengal.







May 02, 2021 08:18 (IST) India Covid Surge: Bengal Announces More Restrictions

Bengal on Saturday announced more restrictions a day after announcing partial shutdown. The state has seen a record surge in Covid cases as it voted in a record eight-phased election last month. Read Bengal on Saturday announced more restrictions a day after announcing partial shutdown. The state has seen a record surge in Covid cases as it voted in a record eight-phased election last month. Read here