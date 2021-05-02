Delhi Children's Hospital Tweets Oxygen SOS, AAP's Raghav Chadha Steps In

Oxygen shortage has turned out to be a huge challenge amid Covid crisis. (Representational)

A children's hospital in Delhi today sent out an SOS for medical oxygen as the surge in Covid cases puts a tremendous pressure on the national capital's healthcare system. About an hour later, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha said five oxygen cylinders have been sent to the hospital.

"We request consistent supply of Liquid Oxygen at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi #Oxygen #SOS #COVIDEmergency @raghav_chadha @rashtrapatibhvn @CMODelhi @LtGovDelhi @attorneybharti @PMOIndia @aajtak @ndtv @CNN @tehseenp @TOIIndiaNews @DOJPH," a tweet shared by the hospital this morning read.

In another post, the hospital said: "We have Liquid Oxygen Supply till 12 Noon today."

Shortly after, speaking to NDTV, Raghav Chadha said: "We have organised five big, deep-dive oxygen cylinders from our facility in Rajghat. It should reach them soon. We are in touch with the children's hospital regularly and have been servicing their requests for the last 5-6 days."