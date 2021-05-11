18-20 Lakh Covid Tests A Day, National Positivity Rate Around 21%: Research Body ICMR

Research Body ICMR chief stressed on increasing use of Rapid Antigen Tests in rural areas.

India is conducting 18-20 lakh tests for detection of COVID-19 per day, the research body ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday, underlining that despite infection among laboratory staff, the test performance is still being maintained.

At a press conference, ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava said that the national COVID-19 positivity rate is around 21 per cent and about 42 per cent (310/734) of the districts are reporting a positivity rate more than the national average.

Stressing that early testing, isolation and home-based care is the key to control transmission, Dr Bhargava said, "The RT-PCR testing capacity is about 16 lakh per day in our laboratories and RAT capacity is also around 17 lakh per day."

"Laboratories are working 24X7 to meet the increased testing demand. Despite infection among laboratory staff, test performance is still being maintained," he said.

Giving an example, Dr Bhargava said that in the month of April and May, they were doing, on an average, 16-20 lakh RT-PCR and RAT tests combined per day.

On April 30, India conducted 19,45,299 tests for detection of COVID-19 that is the highest number of tests by any country ever, he said, stressing that even the US has never reached this number. On May 5, 19,23,131 tests were conducted.

"So, we are hovering around 18-20 lakh per day except for on Sundays when we find a dip of one or two lakh," he said.

There are at present 2,520 COVID-19 government and private molecular testing labs, over 7,000 RT-PCR machines and over 3,800 TrueNat and CBNAAT machines.

A total of 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to May 7 in India.

In the second wave, Dr Bhargava said three initiatives were taken -- rationalising RT-PCR tests, increasing RAT testing for early detection, isolation and home care, and COVID-19 tests approved by reputed global agencies have been accorded marketing permission by DCGI.

In terms of rationalisation of RT-PCR tests, he said RT-PCR must not be repeated in individuals tested positive once either by RAT or RT-PCR. No testing is required for recovered individuals at the time of hospital discharge and there is no need for RT-PCR tests in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel.

Non-essential travel and interstate travel of symptomatic individuals should be essentially avoided, he said. All asymptomatic individuals undertaking essential travel must follow Covid appropriate behaviour, he said, adding that mobile testing laboratories are also being deployed..