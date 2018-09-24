India Condemns Terror Attack That Killed 24 In Iran

A gun attack against a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahwaz killed 24 people and wounded scores.

All India | | Updated: September 24, 2018 00:05 IST
At least 24 persons, including civilians, were killed and over 50 injured in Iran's Ahwaz. (AFP)

New Delhi: 

India on Sunday strongly condemned a terror attack in Iran that killed 24 people. "India strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack in the city of Ahwaz on September 22," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"We convey our heartfelt condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of the victims, and wish speedy recovery to those injured," it stated.

At least 24 persons, including civilians, were killed and over 50 injured when gunmen disguised as soldiers opened fire on an elite military parade in Ahwaz on Saturday.

The dead and wounded were both military personnel and civilians, including a journalist watching the parade.

Separatist group Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz claimed responsibility. 
 

