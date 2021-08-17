India Closely Monitoring Situation In Afghanistan: S Jaishankar

We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul: S Jaishankar (File)

India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, adding that the Government of India is in touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul.

In a series of tweets, Mr Jaishankar said, "Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard."

Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

"We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention," he added.

We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention. @capt_amarinder@HardeepSPuri — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorated after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday announced the helpline number -- 919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

Over Afghanistan's situation, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.