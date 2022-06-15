India Clears 5G Auction By End-July For Telecom Firms

The government said today that it would hold 5G spectrum auction by the end of July.

The Centre today gave final approval to a proposal for directly allocating airwaves to enterprises, paving the way for them to operate private 5G networks.

The government also said it would hold the 5G spectrum auction by the end of July. The auction is expected to see participation from the country's three main carriers - Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio.



