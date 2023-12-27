India's 5G Network Speed Beats UK, Japan, Ranks Number 10 On Global List In 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year launched 5G services in India.

Just a year after the launching of the 5G network in the country, India's 5G speed has made it to the top 10 global list. As per the Speedtest.net site Ookla, India is not only one of the top 5G performing countries in 2023, but has also beaten nations like the UK and Japan.

It is worth noting that India has climbed 72 places on the Speedtest Global Index between September 2022 and August 2023.

With its median 5G download speed of 312.26 Mbps, India has occupied the tenth place on the list that in Q3 (Quarter 3) 2022 was occupied by Brazil with 312.09 Mbps.

However, in Q3 2023, Brazil witnessed 5G download speed increasing 1.4 times, giving the nation fifth spot on the list. This is after Brazil recorded a speed of 443.93 Mbps.

The list added that during the Q3 of 2023, nations like the United Arab Emirates and South Korea stood out as leaders in 5G performance.

The UAE and South Korea have occupied the top spot after boasting the fastest median 5G download speeds globally at 592.01 Mbps and 507.59 Mbps, respectively.

In Q3 2023, the UAE exhibited a 14 per cent increase in its median 5G download speed, compared to 511.68 Mbps in Q3 2022.

Followed by UAE and South Korea, Malaysia has occupied the third spot, after it reported a speed of 485.24 Mbps in Q3 of this year.

After Malaysia, Qatar has reported the best 5G speed. Brazil is followed by the Dominican Republic in sixth place, Kuwait in seventh, Macau in eighth place and Singapore on the ninth spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year on October 1, launched the 5G services in the country during a telecom event in the national capital.

The 5G services were launched across 13 cities in India, though only Airtel users got to use it immediately.

Mukesh Ambani, head of the Reliance group which owns Jio, announced that his telecom firm will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

He added that Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.