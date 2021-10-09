India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Talks On Border Stand-Off Tomorrow: Report

Indian and Chinese troops had clashed last year resulting in the loss of several lives (Representational)

India and China are set to hold their 13th round of talks on Sunday to address the ongoing military stand-off between the two countries, according to Army sources.

The sources also divulged that the talks will be held at Moldo (Chusul) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Resolution of friction point at Hot Springs will be discussed during the talks, added the source.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday had said that it expected China to work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the Line of Control (LoC) in Eastern Ladakh by fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It is our expectation that China will work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the Line of Control in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and the two leaders discussed the border tensions and disengagement along the LAC.

Soldiers of India and China clashed last year resulting in the loss of several lives on both sides. The clashes erupted after the transgression by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley. More than a year has passed since the incident, but tensions continue to simmer between the two countries.

Twelve rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were held between India and China, but tensions remain.

There has been some disengagement, but India says only full disengagement will result in de-escalation. Some disengagement has indeed taken place recently, but it is not complete.