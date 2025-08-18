India Bloc Meet Underway To Discuss Opposition's Joint Vice President Candidate

The INDIA bloc is holding a meet to finalise the Opposition candidate for the Vice President post -- the election is on September 9. The NDA named CP Radhakrishnan -- the Governor of Maharashtra and one of the party's tallest leaders from Tamil Nadu - as their candidate yesterday.

Going by the numbers, the NDA clearly has an edge. With the combined strength of both houses standing at 786, the majority mark is 394. The NDA's combined strength in the two houses is 422 -- 293 members in the Lok Sabha and 129 in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition, though, will field its candidate to underscore democratic principles and opposition unity, as they did in 2022 by fielding Margaret Alva. Ms Alva, though, had lost to Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down last month long ahead of time citing health.

The INDIA bloc currently has a long list of candidates.

