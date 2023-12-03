'INDIA Bloc Cannot Win If... ': Omar Abdullah After Assembly Poll Results

Omar Abdullah said that the Congress' claims in the state elections proved otherwise. (File)

Amid the results of four state assembly elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading n Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that judging the results of the INDIA bloc, if the situation continues to be like this in future, the opposition alliance will not be able to win.

"Judging the results of INDIA alliance in the state elections, if the situation is like this in the future, we cannot win," Omar Abdullah said, speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Omar Abdullah said that the Congress' claims in the state elections proved otherwise since the party was able to win only in Telangana.

"BJP should be congratulated because we were not expecting this result. We were hearing from our allies that in Chhattisgarh, the Congress would come to power easily, they would win in Madhya Pradesh as well, they were confident in Telangana and they were even saying that in the end they will come out victorious in Rajasthan as well. When the results came out, only their claim in Telangana stood true. Neither could they save Chhattisgarh, nor win back Madhya Pradesh nor could they win in Rajasthan again," he said.

Speaking about the BJP's foothold in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Abdullah said, "If you see Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister for a short time, but leaving that aside, for around 20 years BJP was in power. This is BJP's fifth term. This is huge."

On the future of the INDIA bloc, the National Conference Vice President said, "On December 6, the Congress chief has invited some INDIA alliance leaders for lunch. They recalled the INDIA alliance after three months. Let's see."

Speaking on the performance of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Abdullah said that the Congress should have given some seats to its INDIA bloc partner, Samajwadi Party to contest.

"Either the Congress has not been able to understand the ground situation in Madhya Pradesh. What harm could have happened if they had given 5-7 seats to Akhilesh Yadav. What storm could have blown? What have they won now? The results are in front of everyone now," he said.

On whether his party will be contesting with the INDIA bloc for the state assembly elections, Omar Abdullah said, "The NC will be standing on its own."

Going by trends, the Congress has been able to consolidate Telangana. In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP seems to be winning.

