INDIA Bloc A Bundle Of Groups Making Secularism A Joke: HD Deve Gowda

HD Deve Gowda said PM Modi is different from Atal Vajpayee (File/PTI)

The INDIA bloc is a bundle of groups who have made secularism a joke, JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said today.

In a veiled attack, he reminded the Opposition bloc that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the rail minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was with the BJP for six years. His son-in-law was a minister in then Union government.

The Trinamool Congress and the DMK are both a part of the INDIA bloc.

"We can quote several instances. The so-called secularism in this country, if anybody speaks (about it), people say it's a joke. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar joined hands with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A Congress member was a Speaker (in Maharashtra). I can quote several cases and these developments don't suit the real meaning of secularism," Deve Gowda said.

On Congress' allegation that his Janata Dal (Secular) has joined hands with the communal BJP, the former PM sought to know how many states Congress is ruling in. It is only in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, he quipped.

The 90-year-old leader heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a mandate for the third time.

"PM Modi is different from Atal Vajpayee. The BJP under Mr Vajpayee's leadership was not able to cross more than 180 seats in Lok Sabha polls, while Modi got 282 seats, and with NDA partners, it was over 350 seats in his first term. Now he is aiming to cross 400 seats with the alliance," Mr Deve Gowda said.

He said that PM Modi's leadership has been recognised not only in India but also in other countries.

"The atmosphere today, whether in India or outside, is such that he has got recognition. These people (the Opposition) have no stand and speak irrelevant things. I don't want to be harsh on them.

"It's only for public consumption (the attack on PM Modi). People will not take them seriously," the veteran politician said.

HD Deve Gowda advised the Opposition to realise that PM Modi is the tallest leader today, which people should accept.

On Congress' allegations that in the last 10 years, there is autocracy and certain "crony capitalists" have benefited and not the poor and deserving, the former PM wondered what strength Congress has today and how many seats can they expect.

"They were unable to get the recognition (of the Opposition) in two terms in Parliament. No use of talking about the Congress party," he noted.

On the seat-sharing formula between the BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka, Deve Gowda said his party has not set any conditions.

As there is buzz that his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy or his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy may contest Lok Sabha elections, the JD(S) patriarch said his son will decide how things take shape.

"I can't forecast what is going to happen tomorrow, he (HD Kumaraswamy) is a leader. His leadership is unquestionable. He has to decide. He will discuss everything threadbare with PM Modi and Amit Shah and come up with a proper understanding," HD Deve Gowda said.

