India Biennale Kicks Off At Red Fort, 7 Themes For 7 Days

PM Narendra Modi visited the India Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale today.

The maiden India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale celebrating the rich tapestry of the country's artistic and cultural heritage kicked off at the historic Red Fort complex here on Friday evening with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister also visited some of the thematic pavilions set up in three British-era barracks of the Red Fort.

Large biennale banners have been put up at the venue, which has been decked up colourfully.

From ornate doors to magnificent ancient temples and from heritage stepwells to rich textile designs, the art and architectural legacy of India have been showcased at the biennale.

Seven "specially curated" thematic pavilions have been set up in the three barracks - A1, A2 and B4 - that have been refurbished for the event.

The seven-day India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB), helmed by the Union Culture Ministry, will open to the public from December 9. And, while the biennale will end on December 15, the exhibitions will continue till March 31 next year.

India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale is a celebration of our country's diverse heritage and vibrant culture. https://t.co/qml1zd9cLK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2023

Each day of the event has a different theme that will be complemented by "exclusively curated exhibitions" for which "seven distinguished curators have been onboarded", a senior official had earlier said.

The seven themes are 'Doors of India', 'Gardens of India', 'Baolis of India', 'Temples of India', 'Architectural Wonders of Independent India', 'Indigenous Design' and 'Women in Architecture and Design' and have been named as 'Pravesh', 'Bagh-e-Bahar', 'Sampravah', 'Sthapaya', 'Vismaya', 'Deshaj' and 'Samatva'.

Thrilled to have visited the India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale today. Such forums are vital in celebrating and nurturing our rich cultural heritage. They provide a unique platform for creative minds to converge, inspire and keep the vibrant legacy of Indian traditions… pic.twitter.com/s1vzMrlI3R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2023

In his nearly 25-minute address, the Prime Minister underlined the country's rich ancient history in art, culture and architecture, which has drawn people to India from around the world.

India's vibrant culture and ancient heritage sites attract tourists from all over the world, he said.

"Today, with the sentiment of 'taking pride in our heritage' (virasat par gaurav), the country is again taking it forward… In 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal', India is charting new dimensions in cultural prosperity, and taking concrete steps for it. This biennale being held in India is another great step in that direction," Modi said.

In his opening remarks, Modi said, "This Red Fort itself is very historic. This Red Fort is not just a building, but it is history. It has been steady from before Independence and since. I welcome you all to this World Heritage Site." The biennale is being helmed by the Ministry of Culture which earlier this year had also organised the International Museum Expo and the Festival of Libraries.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and noted architect Diana Kellogg were also present on the dais.

Kellogg, in her address, called the biennale an "unprecedented initiative" by the Indian government, and said that society must work to create a "luminous future" based on holistic ideas of sustainability where everyone is treated equally.